Readers capture stunning 'pink moon' over Suffolk
- Credit: Jeff Welch
This week photographers across the county will be trying to get the perfect photograph of the pink supermoon as it lights up the sky.
In the early hours of this morning Jeff Welch captured some stunning shots of the 'pink moon' above the Port of Felixstowe looking as though it was glowing.
More of our readers have been sending in their impressive pictures of the supermoon which were taken in Ipswich, Washbrook, and Woodbridge.
Photographers will be happy to know the 'pink moon' will be visible again tonight.
The optimal time to see the moon is just before sunset which is expected to be at around 8.15pm, it will be visible until it sets in the west on Wednesday morning.
It is known as the 'pink moon' because of the pink flowers known as phlox, that bloom in the spring.
The next supermoon will be visible in May 2021.
Please send any pictures you have taken of the supermoon to newsroom@archant.co.uk.
