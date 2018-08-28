Partly Cloudy

Catch the pigeon - trapped bird creates a flutter

PUBLISHED: 12:00 04 January 2019

Fire fighters called to catch the pigeon at WH Smith in Ipswich town centre. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Fire fighters called to catch the pigeon at WH Smith in Ipswich town centre. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Archant

A pigeon was saved by fire fighters after becoming trapped in the first floor of WH Smith in Ipswich town centre.

One engine was mobilised by the fire service from Princes Street station to assist at the shop in Westgate Street.

The service was called at 10.30am and managed to capture the bird then release it back into the wild.

A Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said firefighters are frequently called out to animal rescue calls.

The majority concern livestock but wild birds becoming trapped also feature regularly.

Between August 2017 and July 2018, 750 calls to the fire service were regarding a ‘special service’ which includes animal rescue as well as dealing with hazardous materials.

On July 26 last year fire fighters were called to help rescue a dog from a 40ft well in Blaxhall, while last month a dog was saved from Alton Water after getting trapped after jumping a dam wall.

