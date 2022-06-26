News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Suffolk Pita festival returns for 10th anniversary

Author Picture Icon

Toby Lown

Published: 4:57 PM June 26, 2022
Jewellery stall at the 2022 Suffolk Pita Festival

Jewellery stall at the 2022 Suffolk Pita Festival. - Credit: Lauren De Boise

The Suffolk Pita Festival – a celebration of Bangladeshi food and culture – celebrated its tenth anniversary on Sunday.

The event, which included a pita competition, traditional food stalls, awards and children's entertainment took place at Suffolk New College.

The cultural exhibition event is organised by the Bangladeshi Support Centre (BSC), an organisation that helps support the Bangladeshi and other black and minority ethnic communities in Suffolk through social, cultural, educational and recreational activities.

The BSC also works closely with other statuary and voluntary organisation partners on projects relating to health, education, employment, housing, welfare rights and crime.

The BSC was established in 1998 by a team of volunteers and earlier this month was handed The Queen's Award for Voluntary Service.

The award is the equivalent of an MBE and is the highest honour that can be made to a voluntary group.

Stall at the 2022 Suffolk Pita Festival.

The festival ran from 12-4pm on Sunday, and included a pita competition. - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Stall at the 2022 Suffolk Pita Festival.

There was plenty of activities for all ages at the event. - Credit: Lauren De Boise

People in attendance at the 2022 Suffolk Pita Festival

The festival was held at Suffolk New College. - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Food at the 2022 Suffolk Pita Festival

The event included awards to recognise the achievements of those who have supported the centre. - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Henna art at the Suffolk Pita Festival

People enjoyed the henna art available at the event. - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Henna art at the 2022 Suffolk Pita Festival

More henna art at the festival. - Credit: Lauren De Boise

People in attendance at the 2022 Suffolk Pita Festival

The event was organised by the Bangladeshi Support Centre (BSC). - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Food stall at the 2022 Suffolk Pita Festival.

There was also plenty of food stalls offering traditional snacks and meals. - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Jewellery stall at the 2022 Suffolk Pita Festival

A jewellery stall at the festival. - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Information stall at the Suffolk Pita Festival 2022

Information stalls provide insights and education around different cultures. - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Suffolk Pita Festival clothes stall

The festival had a variety of stalls on offer. - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Ipswich's Gippeswyk Road has been blocked off due to the incident

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Man found dead as police and fire service called to Ipswich home

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Cases of lungworm have been reported in Suffolk (file photo)

Pets

Mapped: Where parasite dangerous to dogs has been reported in Suffolk

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Plans have been submitted to turn the Golden Ship Inn on Cliff Road, in Ipswich, Suffolk, into flats

Planning

Plans for flats in former Ipswich pub progress

Abygail Fossett

person
The Ipswich-Lowestoft line remains closed today. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk Live News

Train services in Suffolk cancelled after horses escape onto tracks

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon