Suffolk Pita festival returns for 10th anniversary

The Suffolk Pita Festival – a celebration of Bangladeshi food and culture – celebrated its tenth anniversary on Sunday.

The event, which included a pita competition, traditional food stalls, awards and children's entertainment took place at Suffolk New College.

The cultural exhibition event is organised by the Bangladeshi Support Centre (BSC), an organisation that helps support the Bangladeshi and other black and minority ethnic communities in Suffolk through social, cultural, educational and recreational activities.

The BSC also works closely with other statuary and voluntary organisation partners on projects relating to health, education, employment, housing, welfare rights and crime.

The BSC was established in 1998 by a team of volunteers and earlier this month was handed The Queen's Award for Voluntary Service.

The award is the equivalent of an MBE and is the highest honour that can be made to a voluntary group.

