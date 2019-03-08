Overcast

All aboard for poetry in motion in Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 19:22 21 March 2019 | UPDATED: 19:22 21 March 2019

Suffolk poets preparing to take to the trains in celebration of World Poetry Day. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Suffolk poets preparing to take to the trains in celebration of World Poetry Day. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Archant

Commuters used to listening to the sound of their trains moving along railway lines were treated to a rhythm of a different kind - that of the iambic pentameter.

Pop-up poets performed live on trains across Suffolk in celebration of World Poetry Day to share their love of literary linguistics.

Five poets have joined in with the worldwide celebration by hosting an afternoon of pop-up poetry performances on the trains. The group started in Ipswich at lunchtime and have been travelling around the county, with a special reading at The Cut in Halesworth and large banners in hand for the afternoon.

Amy Wragg, the poet running the event, said: “I am delighted with how the afternoon went, we spoke to about 50 people and we were chatting with everyone along the way.

“It was really well received by all ages - we spoke to one woman who had just come out of a job interview and we read her a good luck poem, and a fellow poet Dave recited a poem about takeaways for a group of students on the train who were eating a KFC.”

Amy said: “Poetry is such a diverse and flexible artform and it brings joy to millions. From poetry which is written in private notebooks that helps us make sense of the world, to public performances which remind us of just how much we all have in common.

“We all reach for poetry in times of great need and I am excited that we were able to share this love with everyone we met on our parade.”

In the evening, Ipswich Waterstones presented a free spoken word open mic, featuring the best poets, rappers and writers from across the region.

With fourteen poets already signed up, there is bound to be poetry to appeal to all - with doors opening at 7pm.

Meg Burrows, who organised the event, said: “As a bookseller, writer and musician, I meet so many people who have such a connection with poetry. Words that they read as children, or snippets which they have seen on the Underground, or lines in a song – they stay with you and can have the greatest impact.”

