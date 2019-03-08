Delayed expected on A14 as police escort 59-tonne boat

Suffolk police have warned drivers to expect delays on the A14 and A1214 near Ipswich as they escort an abnormal load through the county.

The abnormal load - a 24.86m boat that weighs 59 tonnes - is being transported from Oundle in Northamptonshire to Ipswich's Haven Marina.

Exact timings of the escort remain unknown, although police expect the boat to cross into Suffolk around 12.30pm.

After travelling through Newmarket, the load will be escorted along the B1506 before joining the A14 eastbound and entering the A1214 (London Road) in Ipswich.

The load will then need to navigate central Ipswich, turning into West End Road (A137) at the junction near the Mermaid Pub and then into Bridge Street, before completing its journey at Haven Marina.

Suffolk police say delays can be expected along the route.

The escort comes just days after another abnormal load - this time a large electrical transformer - negotiated its way through the town on Saturday, July 28, causing the brief closure of the Orwell Bridge.