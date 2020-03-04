E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Huge 59-tonne boat being moved through Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 11:49 04 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:50 04 March 2020

A 59-tonne boat will be moving across Suffolk to Ipswich Marina Picture: GREGG BROWN

A 59-tonne boat will be moving across Suffolk to Ipswich Marina Picture: GREGG BROWN

Archant

Drivers in Ipswich face delays as a 59-tonne boat is moved through the town's roads.

Suffolk Constabulary is escorting a 25-meter long Fairline yacht, which is being moved from Northamptonshire to the Haven Marina in Key Street, across Suffolk from 9am on Thursday, March 5.

Police will escort the boat from the Quy Water Bridge layby to Ipswich Haven Marina.

Officers advise drivers to expect delays on this route in the day.

The load will travel across the county, starting on the A1303 on the Cambridgeshire border.

The rest of the route is as follows:

- A1304 through Newmarket

You may also want to watch:

- Along the B1506 to rejoin the A14

- Leaving the A14 at junction 49, Tot Hill in Stowmarket, to join the A1308

- Onto the B1113 and through Needham Market

- Along the B1113 and through Great Blakenham

- Lorraine Way through Sproughton to join the A1071

- London Road A1214

- West End Road A137

- Bridge Street and into Key street and the Ipswich Haven Marina.

Most Read

Driver seen ‘drinking whisky, sniffing knickers and covered in blood’

The incident took place in the car park of Morrisons in Felixstowe Picture: GOOGLE

A12 reopens after five car crash

One lane of the A12 is closed after a crash involving five cars Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

James Bond yacht builder launches biggest vessel yet

The Spirit superyacht set sail on her first journey Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk cinema temperature screens customers amid coronavirus fears

Patrick Duffy tests the temperature of a customer as a precaution over the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: DANIEL HICKEY

‘Elephant racing’ lorries on A14 cause huge frustration

Andrew Papworth thinks lorries overtaking on the A14 should be banned Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Most Read

Driver seen ‘drinking whisky, sniffing knickers and covered in blood’

The incident took place in the car park of Morrisons in Felixstowe Picture: GOOGLE

A12 reopens after five car crash

One lane of the A12 is closed after a crash involving five cars Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

James Bond yacht builder launches biggest vessel yet

The Spirit superyacht set sail on her first journey Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk cinema temperature screens customers amid coronavirus fears

Patrick Duffy tests the temperature of a customer as a precaution over the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: DANIEL HICKEY

‘Elephant racing’ lorries on A14 cause huge frustration

Andrew Papworth thinks lorries overtaking on the A14 should be banned Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Shamed lollipop man in court again for indecent images of children

Peter Thompson leaving Ipswich Crown Court last year Picture: ARCHANT

Plans finally lodged for 300 homes on Martlesham police HQ site – and when you can expect a decision

An indicative plan of what the layout of the Martlesham police HQ site could be if planning permission for 300 homes is approved. Picture: CARTER JONAS

Huge 59-tonne boat being moved through Ipswich

A 59-tonne boat will be moving across Suffolk to Ipswich Marina Picture: GREGG BROWN

Don’t miss out: Discount entry for Suffolk run or walk Orwell Challenge

The Orwell Challenge is a sponsored walk, marathon and half-marathon in aid of charity Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 1-0 home loss to Fleetwood

Luke Chambers has his head in his hands as Town manager Paul Lambert puts an arm around his skipper, as they walk off the pitch at the end of the 1-0 defeat by Fleetwood. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com
Drive 24