Huge 59-tonne boat being moved through Ipswich

Drivers in Ipswich face delays as a 59-tonne boat is moved through the town's roads.

Suffolk Constabulary is escorting a 25-meter long Fairline yacht, which is being moved from Northamptonshire to the Haven Marina in Key Street, across Suffolk from 9am on Thursday, March 5.

Police will escort the boat from the Quy Water Bridge layby to Ipswich Haven Marina.

Officers advise drivers to expect delays on this route in the day.

The load will travel across the county, starting on the A1303 on the Cambridgeshire border.

The rest of the route is as follows:

- A1304 through Newmarket

- Along the B1506 to rejoin the A14

- Leaving the A14 at junction 49, Tot Hill in Stowmarket, to join the A1308

- Onto the B1113 and through Needham Market

- Along the B1113 and through Great Blakenham

- Lorraine Way through Sproughton to join the A1071

- London Road A1214

- West End Road A137

- Bridge Street and into Key street and the Ipswich Haven Marina.