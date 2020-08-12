E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Air guns stolen in outbuilding raid at property near Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 09:53 12 August 2020 | UPDATED: 09:53 12 August 2020

The burglary took place at the end of last week in Rushmere St Andrew Picture: GOOGLE

The burglary took place at the end of last week in Rushmere St Andrew Picture: GOOGLE

Google

Thieves stole three air rifles, a quadbike and remote controlled cars from an outbuilding at a property near Ipswich.

Police are investigating the overnight burglary, which took place at the end of last week in Rushmere St Andrew.

Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

The burglary took place overnight between Friday, August 7 and Saturday, August 8 at a property near Holly Lane.

A spokesman for the force said: “Entry was forced to an outbuilding and a red Honda quadbike, three air rifles, tools and remote controlled cars were among items stolen.

“It is thought that a wheelbarrow was used to transport the property to a vehicle on Holly Lane.

“Witnesses or anybody who saw anything suspicious are asked to contact police quoting reference 45498/20.”

If you know anything, call police on 101 or email vince.grimsey@suffolk.pnn.police.uk.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after Ipswich crash

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving following a collision in Landseer Road Picture: DAVID DITCHAM

Snake found hiding in family dining room

A grass snake was found inside a property in Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Why was the Orwell Bridge lit up in red?

The Orwell Bridge was illuminated in red to highlight the challenges faced by the events industry. Picture: GREEN SPARK PRODUCTION LTD

East Anglian port storing chemical linked with Beirut explosion

The Port of Ipswich opened a fertiliser bagging and packing plant in October 2018 Picture: COMMISSION AIR

See inside newly-refurbished Westleton Crown

The Garden Room is lit by a striking skylight Picture: CHESTNUT GROUP

Most Read

Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after Ipswich crash

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving following a collision in Landseer Road Picture: DAVID DITCHAM

Snake found hiding in family dining room

A grass snake was found inside a property in Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Why was the Orwell Bridge lit up in red?

The Orwell Bridge was illuminated in red to highlight the challenges faced by the events industry. Picture: GREEN SPARK PRODUCTION LTD

East Anglian port storing chemical linked with Beirut explosion

The Port of Ipswich opened a fertiliser bagging and packing plant in October 2018 Picture: COMMISSION AIR

See inside newly-refurbished Westleton Crown

The Garden Room is lit by a striking skylight Picture: CHESTNUT GROUP

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Why was the Orwell Bridge lit up in red?

The Orwell Bridge was illuminated in red to highlight the challenges faced by the events industry. Picture: GREEN SPARK PRODUCTION LTD

Air guns stolen in outbuilding raid at property near Ipswich

The burglary took place at the end of last week in Rushmere St Andrew Picture: GOOGLE

70 jobs axed at Ipswich-based cruise line

Suffolk-based cruise line Fred.Olsen makes redundancies at head office Picture: FRED.OLSEN

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn expecting child, reports say

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn at Portman Road Picture: INSTAGRAM/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

Angry residents ‘kept up all night’ as nightmare A14 roadworks start

HGVs heading to The Port of Felixstowe will be diverted through villages as part of the closures. Stock photo. Picture: SIMON PARKER