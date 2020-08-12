Air guns stolen in outbuilding raid at property near Ipswich

Thieves stole three air rifles, a quadbike and remote controlled cars from an outbuilding at a property near Ipswich.

Police are investigating the overnight burglary, which took place at the end of last week in Rushmere St Andrew.

Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

The burglary took place overnight between Friday, August 7 and Saturday, August 8 at a property near Holly Lane.

A spokesman for the force said: “Entry was forced to an outbuilding and a red Honda quadbike, three air rifles, tools and remote controlled cars were among items stolen.

“It is thought that a wheelbarrow was used to transport the property to a vehicle on Holly Lane.

“Witnesses or anybody who saw anything suspicious are asked to contact police quoting reference 45498/20.”

If you know anything, call police on 101 or email vince.grimsey@suffolk.pnn.police.uk.