E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Anti-social behaviour decline down to changes in recording of crime

30 July, 2020 - 07:30
Assistant Chief Constable said police had developed a more strategic approach to anti-social behaviour over recent years Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Assistant Chief Constable said police had developed a more strategic approach to anti-social behaviour over recent years Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Getty Images/iStockphoto

A steep decline in recorded incidents of anti-social behaviour has been put down to changes in the way police track crime.

Suffolk has seen a dramatic fall in recorded anti-social behaviour (ASB) over the last decade, according to official statistics.

Yet, in response to the Crime Survey of England and Wales (CSEW), one in three people still claimed to have witnessed ASB in the last year.

The latest national crime statistics showed Suffolk police recorded 8,161 incidents in the year ending March 2020 down from 43,970 in 2007/08.

The rate per 1,000 people (11) was half the national average, with Suffolk recording the second lowest number of incidents in the country, behind Cumbria.

The CSEW, covering the same period, showed 37% of people had experienced or witnessed ASB – the national average being 40%.

Assistant Chief Constable Rob Jones said the fall was in no small part down to nationwide changes in the way police record crime.

He said tighter rules around data integrity meant a shift from labelling incidents under a ‘catch-all’ ASB category, which could include numerous and varied problems in need of addressing.

By recording specific offences, he said police were able to adopt best practice and invest in finding local solutions to specific areas of concern, adding: “Where we get ASB problems that aren’t going away, we can bring people in to see what we’re missing and what we can do to address it.

“Criminal damage is a good example of where we take a strategic approach. In the case of graffiti, where there’s high harm or when its hate-based, we would take strong action.”

Mr Jones said reports of ASB can lead to the discovery of much more serious criminality.

In recent years, he added, police have seen increasing examples of vulnerable people being taken advantage of, and their homes being taken over by drug gangs – with investigations often beginning with reports of ASB from nearby residents.

Mr Jones added: “Addressing fear of crime, and people not feeling safe, is something incredibly important – and every neighbourhood has policing priorities that reflect that.

“During lockdown, we noticed a big increase in intelligence around things like ASB. I want to encourage that and say how valuable it is in building a picture and allowing us to respond.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

The areas of Suffolk without a single coronavirus death

Four areas of Suffolk have not recorded a single coronavirus death (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I’m done now!’ Chef hits out over no-shows at acclaimed Suffolk restaurant

Chris Lee, Head Chef and owner of The Bildeston Crown, has hit out over diners who fail to show up Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Roadworks close busy bridge to traffic for five weeks

Maidstone Road bridge in Felixstowe will be closed to traffic for five weeks Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

‘Just remember I’ll always love you’ – 22-year-old’s heartbreaking final words before fatal A14 crash

Andrew Warne died in January following a crash on the A14. Picture: FAMILY OF ANDREW WARNE

Dangerous paedophile jailed after trying to meet boy in park for sex

Andrew Chaplin was jailed for four years, with an extended licence period, at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Most Read

The areas of Suffolk without a single coronavirus death

Four areas of Suffolk have not recorded a single coronavirus death (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I’m done now!’ Chef hits out over no-shows at acclaimed Suffolk restaurant

Chris Lee, Head Chef and owner of The Bildeston Crown, has hit out over diners who fail to show up Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Roadworks close busy bridge to traffic for five weeks

Maidstone Road bridge in Felixstowe will be closed to traffic for five weeks Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

‘Just remember I’ll always love you’ – 22-year-old’s heartbreaking final words before fatal A14 crash

Andrew Warne died in January following a crash on the A14. Picture: FAMILY OF ANDREW WARNE

Dangerous paedophile jailed after trying to meet boy in park for sex

Andrew Chaplin was jailed for four years, with an extended licence period, at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Anti-social behaviour decline down to changes in recording of crime

Assistant Chief Constable said police had developed a more strategic approach to anti-social behaviour over recent years Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Police urge vigilance following dog thefts

Sgt Brian Calver from Suffolk police's rural crime team has spoken out about the dog theft Picture: SARAH CHAMBERS

Politics can take a long time to get things done – especially building a new rail line!

Will trains ever run from Ipswich, via Cambridge station, to Oxford? Picture: PAUL GEATER

‘Look out, I’ll take Ipswich Town from League One to the Premier League!’ – Watch Dyer’s candid chat with Tubes

Former Ipswich Town star Kieron Dyer took part in Tubes' Four Hole Challenge. Photo: Tubes Golf Life

Midwife put mums-to-be at risk, tribunal hears

The former Ipswich Hospital midwife had her case heard at a tribunal earlier this month, where a panel found she put two pregnant women at risk (stock picture) Picture: Katie Collins/PA Wire