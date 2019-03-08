Man left shaken after assault at Ipswich bus stop

Suffolk police are appealing for information aftera man was assaulted at a bus stop in Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted at a bus stop in Ipswich last week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The incident occurred at around 3pm on Wednesday, May 15 at a bus shelter in Meredith Road.

The victim - aged in his 20s - was waiting for a bus when he was approached by a man who grabbed his face and then put him a headlock-style hold and shouted at him. Another man who appeared to be known to the suspect then shouted at him to stop.

The victim did not suffer any injuries as a result of this incident, but was caused him pain and left him shaken.

The suspect is described as white, aged in his 40s, short, of a large build, with grey hair which was straight at the sides and curly on top. He was wearing a blue jacket, dark blue tracksuit bottoms and white trainers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ipswich West Safer Neighbourhood Team on 101 quoting reference 28123/19, or by providing an online update via the constabulary website.