Joyriding burglars stole car after taking jewellery

The burglary happened in the Chantry area of Ipswich, with a Ford Focus ST stolen in the Eccles Road/Woolverstone Road area Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Burglars reportedly snatched jewellery, watches and car keys from an Ipswich home before stealing and abandoning a car in the Chantry area of town.

The burglary happened on Thursday, January 17 at a property on Eccles Road in Ipswich, between 6.15pm and 7pm.

Watches, jewellery and electrical items were taken in an untidy search of the property.

Keys to the occupant’s black Ford Focus ST were also stolen, with the car stolen and abandoned in Downside Close.

Two suspects, both men, were seen loitering near a silver Mercedes estate car, in the area of Woolverstone Close/Eccles Road at around 6.15pm.

One was wearing a grey tracksuit with a black beanie hat, while the other was dressed in all dark clothing.

Police would be keen to speak to anybody who saw people matching those descriptions and/or any similar vehicles at the junction of Woolverstone Close/Eccles Road area at the time stated.

Call police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/3389/19

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org