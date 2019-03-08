Partly Cloudy

Teenagers assault man in 50s while shopping

PUBLISHED: 18:55 14 May 2019 | UPDATED: 18:55 14 May 2019

Two boys, thought to be between 14 and 16 years old, reportedly punched a man in his 50s as he left the shops in Ellenbrook Green, in the Chantry area of Ipswich, on May 10 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Two boys, thought to be between 14 and 16 years old, reportedly punched a man in his 50s as he left the shops in Ellenbrook Green, in the Chantry area of Ipswich, on May 10 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A man in his 50s was assaulted in the Chantry area of Ipswich by a pair of teenage boys.

The attack happened about 5pm on Friday, May 10, outside the shops in Ellenbrook Green.

The victim left of one of the shops and was approached by a group of teenagers, one of whom stole his tobacco and ran away.

When the man chased him, leaving his shopping bag behind, the suspect managed to circle around him and punch him in the back.

When the man tried to collect his shopping he was punched again, in his lower back.

The two boys involved are believed to be between 14 and 16 years old, with a larger group of teenagers thought to be around the same age.

Three of the group were identified as two white girls and one black boy.

Any witnesses, or anyone with information about this incident, is asked to contact Ipswich West Safer Neighbourhood Team on 101 quoting reference 26300/19.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Man injured in stabbing on Ipswich estate

Emergency services were called to reports of a stabbing in Ipswich at around 11pm yesterday Picture: ARCHANT

‘I pleaded with him to stop’, recalls officer run over by fleeing criminal

A still image from dash cam footage of Pc Amy Macaulay being run over by James Turner in London Road Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Stabbing victim, 30, ‘attacked from behind’ on way home

Police have shut Nacton Crescent after a stabbing on the Ipswich estate last night Picture: ARCHANT

New shops, boutiques and cafes planned for Manning’s Amusements in Felixstowe

Beach Street, Felixstowe cgi of how the proposed food and retail development, incorporating shipping containers, might look at Mannings Amusements, Felixstowe Picture: ROBERT ALLERTON

Quirky Ipswich shop to close due to ‘decline in retail’

The Ohh Deer shop in Ipswich is due to close in May 2019. Picture: JUDY RIMMER

Comments have been disabled on this article.

