Teenagers assault man in 50s while shopping

Two boys, thought to be between 14 and 16 years old, reportedly punched a man in his 50s as he left the shops in Ellenbrook Green, in the Chantry area of Ipswich, on May 10 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A man in his 50s was assaulted in the Chantry area of Ipswich by a pair of teenage boys.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The attack happened about 5pm on Friday, May 10, outside the shops in Ellenbrook Green.

The victim left of one of the shops and was approached by a group of teenagers, one of whom stole his tobacco and ran away.

When the man chased him, leaving his shopping bag behind, the suspect managed to circle around him and punch him in the back.

When the man tried to collect his shopping he was punched again, in his lower back.

The two boys involved are believed to be between 14 and 16 years old, with a larger group of teenagers thought to be around the same age.

Three of the group were identified as two white girls and one black boy.

Any witnesses, or anyone with information about this incident, is asked to contact Ipswich West Safer Neighbourhood Team on 101 quoting reference 26300/19.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.