Expanding foam causes extensive damage to car in Felixstowe

PUBLISHED: 14:20 01 March 2019

The car was damaged on St Andrews Road in Felixstowe Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk police are appealing for witnesses after a car was damaged in Felixstowe by vandals using expanding foam.

The incident happened at some point between 11pm on Thursday, February 21 and 5am on Friday, February 22.

A Suzuki Swift parked in St Andrews Road sustained extensive damage after the foam was sprayed in the grill of the vehicle.

Those with any information about the damage should contact the Incident Crime and Management Hub at Suffolk Police on 101 quoting reference 10699/19.

Alternatively, this can be reported online via the ‘Report a Crime’ page on the Suffolk Police website.

