Women sexually assaulted by stranger in Ipswich park

The incident happened in Alexandra Park, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A witness appeal has been launched after a man made sexual advances on two young women in an Ipswich park.

A group of three strangers approached two young women, both in their early 20s, at roughly 2pm in Alexandra Park, Ipswich, on Tuesday, February 26.

One of the men is reported to have lent down and touched the women’s thighs, before being pushed away.

The trio then left the scene quickly.

One is described as having a bald head, with tanned skin, greyish coloured jeans with a belt and a tight t-shirt.

The other two men had tanned skin, with dark black short hair, and also wore jeans and t-shirts. All had eastern European accents.

Anyone who has knowledge of the incident should contact Ipswich police on 101, quoting the reference number 37/11507/19.