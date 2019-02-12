Partly Cloudy

Thief pretending to be ‘lost’ steals from church and businesses

PUBLISHED: 17:53 15 February 2019 | UPDATED: 17:54 15 February 2019

St Mary le Tower is located in the heart of Ipswich, and is where King John's charter was delivered in June 1200. Picture: ARLEN JAMES

Archant

A thief has been reportedly distracting victims by pretending to be lost while looking at a map.

Four distraction thefts have been reported in Ipswich town centre relating to the man since Saturday, January 26.

Suffolk police say in all four cases the man walked into a building holding a map and asking for directions.

So far, three phones and a purse have been reported as stolen.

The thefts have taken place in three businesses across the town centre, with a further taking place in St Mary-le-Tower Church.

Police are looking for a man described of slim or skinny build with short, dark hair. He is believed to be either teenaged to early 20s and to speak with an eastern European accent.

Witnesses or anybody with any information are asked to call the Ipswich Safer Neighbourhood team on 101, quoting reference 8792/19.

