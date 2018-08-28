Burglars steal jewellery including gold bracelets and rings in break-in

Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Gold bracelets, rings, pearl necklaces and earrings were stolen in a burglary in a Suffolk village.

A gold pencil with a name inscribed on it was also taken during the incident in Letheringham, near Wickham Market, which occurred between 10am on Tuesday, November 13 and 5pm on Thursday, November 15.

At some point during those times, offenders forced entry via a door and made an untidy search of the property.

A number of silver items were also stolen from the site, including a presentation plate, a warrant pendant, a christening mug and a bottle top in the shape of a figure of a boy.

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area or who has any information about the crime is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting reference 66258/18.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org