Woman suffers ‘life-changing injury’ in crash on country lane

Police want to speak to anyone who witnessed the Withersfield crash in Skippers Lane, near Haverhill, involving a Fiat 500 and Ford Fiesta Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A woman has suffered a potentially life changing injury after a serious crash on a Suffolk country lane saw her airlifted to hospital.

Officers were called at 8.30am on Wednesday, January 16 to reports of a collision involving two cars in Skippers Lane.

The drivers involved - in a burgundy Ford Fiesta and a white Fiat 500 - were both taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge for treatment.

The driver of the Ford Fiesta, a woman in her 20s, were taken by air ambulance, having sustained a potentially life-changing injury to her leg.

The driver of the Fiat, a woman in her 50s, was taken to hospital by land ambulance having sustained a fractured knee and other injuries.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses to the collision, or anyone who saw either vehicle immediately prior to it, to make contact. They would also like to hear from anyone with dashcam footage of the incident.

Any witnesses are asked to contact the Roads and Armed Policing Team at Bury St Edmunds on 101, quoting reference CAD 63 of January 16.