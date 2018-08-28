Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Woman suffers ‘life-changing injury’ in crash on country lane

PUBLISHED: 13:55 18 January 2019 | UPDATED: 13:55 18 January 2019

Police want to speak to anyone who witnessed the Withersfield crash in Skippers Lane, near Haverhill, involving a Fiat 500 and Ford Fiesta Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police want to speak to anyone who witnessed the Withersfield crash in Skippers Lane, near Haverhill, involving a Fiat 500 and Ford Fiesta Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A woman has suffered a potentially life changing injury after a serious crash on a Suffolk country lane saw her airlifted to hospital.

Officers were called at 8.30am on Wednesday, January 16 to reports of a collision involving two cars in Skippers Lane.

The drivers involved - in a burgundy Ford Fiesta and a white Fiat 500 - were both taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge for treatment.

The driver of the Ford Fiesta, a woman in her 20s, were taken by air ambulance, having sustained a potentially life-changing injury to her leg.

The driver of the Fiat, a woman in her 50s, was taken to hospital by land ambulance having sustained a fractured knee and other injuries.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses to the collision, or anyone who saw either vehicle immediately prior to it, to make contact. They would also like to hear from anyone with dashcam footage of the incident.

Any witnesses are asked to contact the Roads and Armed Policing Team at Bury St Edmunds on 101, quoting reference CAD 63 of January 16.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Air ambulance lands near Ipswich Town’s stadium after woman is seriously injured in fall from multi-storey car park

Paramedics worked with the police and a land ambulance team after a medical emergency near Portman Road Picture: ALEX EMMA

Supermarket chain is set to open two new stores in Suffolk

One of Iceland's 'The Food Warehouse' stores, in Preston. Picture: N SEDDON

Marks and Spencer set to close one of its Suffolk stores

Marks and Spencer Felixstowe

Man fined £100 for spending 12 minutes in car park

Ceiran Beamount, inset. was hit with an £100 fine despite only spending 12 minutes in the Tower Ramparts NCP car park in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Woman who fell from car park not in life-threatening condition

Landing on Alderman Road recreation ground, the air ambulance was close to Ipswich Town's Portman Road Picture: ALEX EMMA

Most Read

Air ambulance lands near Ipswich Town’s stadium after woman is seriously injured in fall from multi-storey car park

Paramedics worked with the police and a land ambulance team after a medical emergency near Portman Road Picture: ALEX EMMA

Supermarket chain is set to open two new stores in Suffolk

One of Iceland's 'The Food Warehouse' stores, in Preston. Picture: N SEDDON

Marks and Spencer set to close one of its Suffolk stores

Marks and Spencer Felixstowe

Man fined £100 for spending 12 minutes in car park

Ceiran Beamount, inset. was hit with an £100 fine despite only spending 12 minutes in the Tower Ramparts NCP car park in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Woman who fell from car park not in life-threatening condition

Landing on Alderman Road recreation ground, the air ambulance was close to Ipswich Town's Portman Road Picture: ALEX EMMA

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Watch: Wetherspoons boss Tim Martin brings Brexit message to Ipswich’s Cricketers pub

Wetherspoons Chairman Tim Martin speaks at The Cricketers in Ipswich

‘Paul has spoken to Marcus about getting fans into Portman Road’ - Ipswich reduce prices for Derby visit

Town fans celebrate after the 1-0 victory over Rotherham United. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Jailed burglar given extra two years and five months in prison after admitting more crimes

Braybrook was convicted of eight burglaries in Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues interested in Rangers right-back Hodson

Northern Ireland's Lee Hodson during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifying match at the HDI Arena, Hannover.

Joyriding burglars stole car after taking jewellery

The burglary happened in the Chantry area of Ipswich, with a Ford Focus ST stolen in the Eccles Road/Woolverstone Road area Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists