Boys thought to be 12 and 7 steal car at knifepoint from woman in Ipswich

Two boys believed to be aged 7 and 12 threatened a woman in her 60s at knifepoint and stole her car in Westbury Road, Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

A woman in her 60s has been car jacked in an Ipswich street by boys thought to be as young as 12 and seven.

The attack took place at around 6.25pm on Saturday, September 21 in Westbury Road, Ipswich.

The victim, a woman in her 60s, had been reversing her car onto a driveway in the road when the two boys approached her car.

One of them opened the door and demanded she get out, threatening her with a knife.

The woman got out of the car and the suspects got in and drove off towards Rushmere Road.

The victim was left shaken but physically unharmed.

Suffolk police have released descriptions of the boys.

One of the boys is described as being around 12 years old, of a small build, between 4ft 10ins and 5ft 2ins with dark hair and dark eyes.

He was wearing a multi-coloured t-shirt and blue shorts.

The other boy was described as being around seven years old, of a stockier build between 4ft 8ins and 5ft 1 ins tall with dark hair and dark eyes.

He was wearing a blue buttoned-up shirt and dark coloured shorts.

Police are looking to speak to anyone who may have seen the car, a five door maroon Mazda 5 Takara or a similar vehicle being driven around Westbury Road and Rushmere Road on Saturday, September 21 between 6pm and 6.30pm.

Those with any relevant information should contact South CID on 101 quoting crime reference 37/57286/19.