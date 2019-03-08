Breaking

Have you seen missing mum Ashleigh Fisk and her two young sons?

Zachory and Logan Sampson are also missing

Suffolk police are concerned as to the whereabouts of an Ipswich woman and her two children.

Police are trying to trace Ashleigh Fisk and her two children

Ashleigh Fisk last spoke to her family at 7am on August 27 and hasn't been heard from since.

Officers believe her two young sons are with her; two-year-old Zachory Sampson and Logan Sampson, one.

Police have given descriptions of all three family members.

Police are looking to find Ashleigh and her two children

Ashleigh is described as white, 5ft 6ins tall of medium build with shoulder length brown hair. It is not known what clothing she was wearing at the time she went missing.

Zachory is described as white, 3ft 1ins tall, of a small build and has dark brown spiked hair.

Logan is also white and 2ft 5ins tall.

Anyone has information about the family or who may have seen them should contact Suffolk police on 101 quoting CAD 266 of August 27, 2019.