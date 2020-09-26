E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Can you help police find missing 24-year-old?

PUBLISHED: 17:44 26 September 2020 | UPDATED: 18:11 26 September 2020

Gemma Norris-Edwards, who is missing from her home in Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Gemma Norris-Edwards, who is missing from her home in Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A 24-year-old has gone missing after failing to attend an appointment in Ipswich.

Gemma Norris-Edwards was last seen on Thursday, September 17 and did not turn up for an appointment on Thursday, September 24.

Police are concerned for her welfare and have put out an appeal to trace her.

They described Gemma as a white female, 5ft 10in tall, of medium build with shoulder length black hair.

Anyone who has seen Gemma, or has any information about where she might be, should call Suffolk police on 101.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Man with ‘lethal’ firearms in car jailed for seven and a half years

Patrick Smith, of Ipswich, has been jailed for seven and a half years after 'lethal' firearms were found in his car. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Player ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 2-0 victory over Rochdale

Toto Nsiala congratulates Gwion Edwards after his goal in the 2-0 victory over Rochdale. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Pub sets up men’s only mental health group to combat age-old stereotypes

Penny Youngs-Debnam and Dwayne Debnam, landlords of The Kingfisher pub in Chantry, have rented an allotment to help start a new group which supports men with mental ill health. With them is Rex Manning. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

‘We’re playing better than at the start of last season without a doubt’ – Lambert on 2-0 home win against Rochdale

Town manager Paul Lambert looks on. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Car flips onto side sparking traffic delays near village

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a collision in Mill Lane, Layham (stock photo) Picture: ARCHANT