Can you help police find missing 24-year-old?
PUBLISHED: 17:44 26 September 2020 | UPDATED: 18:11 26 September 2020
SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY
A 24-year-old has gone missing after failing to attend an appointment in Ipswich.
Gemma Norris-Edwards was last seen on Thursday, September 17 and did not turn up for an appointment on Thursday, September 24.
Police are concerned for her welfare and have put out an appeal to trace her.
They described Gemma as a white female, 5ft 10in tall, of medium build with shoulder length black hair.
Anyone who has seen Gemma, or has any information about where she might be, should call Suffolk police on 101.
