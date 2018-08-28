-

Felixstowe man robbed at home by masked trio

PUBLISHED: 18:13 01 February 2019

The robbery happened in Glemsford Close, Felixstowe around 9pm on January 31 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Three masked thugs have robbed a Felixstowe man in his own home.

The victim, a man in his 50s, was robbed after answering his front door in Glemsford Close shortly after 9pm on Thursday, January 31.

Hearing his doorbell and opening the door, three masked men forced entry into his home and told him to get on the floor.

The trio then searched his home, taking a wallet, iPad and an unknown amount of cash.

The victim was left shaken but was physically unharmed by the intruders.

The three masked suspects were described by the victim as male, 5ft 8ins, all wearing black hoodies with the hoods up and with masks across their faces.

One of the suspects had a tanned complexion and the other two suspects were white.

The victim described one of the suspects as having a northern accent.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Suffolk Constabulary on 101 quoting reference 6243/19.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org

Pret is no longer opening a shop in Ipswich

The Pret a Manger colours were added to the Grimwade's building in November Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Schoolgirl, 11, approached by 'man in silver taxi'

Fentons Way in Kesgrave, where a schoolgirl reported being approached by a man in a silver car claiming to be a taxi Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Mapped: Where children have been approached by silver car driver

Police are investigating five reports of children being approached Picture: ARCHANT

Snow warning issued for tonight

Forecasters predict 5cm of snow in Suffolk overnight. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Broken down lorry led to A14 four-mile traffic jam

The A14 is heavily congested westbound past Sproughton, Ipswich, Claydon and Great Blakenham Picture: JENNY TURNER

