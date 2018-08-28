Felixstowe man robbed at home by masked trio

The robbery happened in Glemsford Close, Felixstowe around 9pm on January 31 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Three masked thugs have robbed a Felixstowe man in his own home.

The victim, a man in his 50s, was robbed after answering his front door in Glemsford Close shortly after 9pm on Thursday, January 31.

Hearing his doorbell and opening the door, three masked men forced entry into his home and told him to get on the floor.

The trio then searched his home, taking a wallet, iPad and an unknown amount of cash.

The victim was left shaken but was physically unharmed by the intruders.

The three masked suspects were described by the victim as male, 5ft 8ins, all wearing black hoodies with the hoods up and with masks across their faces.

One of the suspects had a tanned complexion and the other two suspects were white.

The victim described one of the suspects as having a northern accent.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Suffolk Constabulary on 101 quoting reference 6243/19.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org