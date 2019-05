Police find missing 77-year-old woman from Ipswich safe and well

Carole Lummis, 77, was last seen at around 3pm today in Woodbrodge Road in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEMAPS Archant

Police have found a missing 77-year-old woman from Ipswich following an appeal for information from the public.

Carole Lummis had last been seen at around 3pm today, Monday, May 27, in Woodbridge Road.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said she has since been found safe and well.