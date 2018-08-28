Have you seen missing 17-year-old Lily Williams from Ipswich?
PUBLISHED: 12:25 30 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:25 30 November 2018
Archant
Police are appealing for help finding a missing 17-year-old woman from Ipswich.
Lily Williams left her home address in Allenby Way last night, Thursday, November 20, sometime after 10pm.
She was reported missing earlier this morning.
Lily is described as of thin build, about 5ft 4ins tall, with long brown hair.
She has various piercings, including a studded lip bar in the centre of her lip and a piercing in the top of her right ear.
Anyone who has seen Lily, or a person matching her description, or knows of her whereabouts should contact Suffolk police on 101.