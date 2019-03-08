Sunshine and Showers

Can you help find this missing man from Great Blakenham?

PUBLISHED: 16:12 29 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:12 29 May 2019

Richard Frost, from Great Blakenham has been missing since Sunday. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Richard Frost, from Great Blakenham has been missing since Sunday. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Archant

Suffolk police are appealing for information to help find a 48-year-old man who went missing from his Great Blakenham home last week.

Richard Frost was last seen at his home address at around 5pm on Sunday, May 26.

He is described as a white man, of slim build and has short fair hair.

Officers are concerned for Richard's welfare and are asking anyone who sees him or has any information about where he might be to contact Suffolk Police via 101 quoting incident reference 231 28/05/19.

Porsche, Mercedes and Vauxhall crash near Stoke Bridge in Ipswich

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash near Stoke Bridge in Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Exciting news – a gin parlour is opening in Ipswich

Owner and Landlord Ady Smith. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Missing Ipswich girl is found

Mya Singleton, from Ipswich, has been found Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

More than 100 jobs to go at Suffolk factory

The Bosch Lawn & Garden factory in Stowmarket in 2014. Bosch has announced manufacturing is to end and production instead move to Hungary, with dozens of jobs to be lost in Suffolk. . Arno van der Kloot (manufacturing operations director)(left) and Peter Fouquet (head of Bosch UK).

'Stuck in the middle' - Boy with autism 'not suitable' for mainstream or special schools

Alex Kentfield may have to be home schooled by his mum if a place isn't found for him by September Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

