Can you help find this missing man from Great Blakenham?

Richard Frost, from Great Blakenham has been missing since Sunday. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

Suffolk police are appealing for information to help find a 48-year-old man who went missing from his Great Blakenham home last week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Richard Frost was last seen at his home address at around 5pm on Sunday, May 26.

He is described as a white man, of slim build and has short fair hair.

Officers are concerned for Richard's welfare and are asking anyone who sees him or has any information about where he might be to contact Suffolk Police via 101 quoting incident reference 231 28/05/19.