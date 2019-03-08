Can you help find this missing man from Great Blakenham?
PUBLISHED: 16:12 29 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:12 29 May 2019
Archant
Suffolk police are appealing for information to help find a 48-year-old man who went missing from his Great Blakenham home last week.
Richard Frost was last seen at his home address at around 5pm on Sunday, May 26.
He is described as a white man, of slim build and has short fair hair.
Officers are concerned for Richard's welfare and are asking anyone who sees him or has any information about where he might be to contact Suffolk Police via 101 quoting incident reference 231 28/05/19.