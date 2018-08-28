Growing concern for missing university student
PUBLISHED: 18:35 05 February 2019 | UPDATED: 19:20 05 February 2019
Suffolk police are appealing for information about a University of Suffolk student who has now been missing for more than 24 hours.
Luke Naim, aged 26, was last seen at his halls of residence at the University of Suffolk in Ipswich at around noon on Monday, February 4.
He is described as being of Indian appearance, approximately 5ft 10in, very slim with dark hair in a middle parting.
He is thought to be wearing a black jacket with a red lining.
Officers are concerned for his welfare and are asking anyone who has seen Luke or who has any information on where he may be to contact Suffolk Police on 101.
