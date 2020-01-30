Driver still in hospital after serious crash involving BMW

The crash happened in Foxhall Road, close to its junction with Dobbs Lane (stock image) Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A motorist in his 60s is still in hospital - with his injuries more serious than initially feared - after a crash in Foxhall earlier this month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police and paramedics were called to Foxhall Road, near its junction with Dobbs Lane, at around 8pm on January 17 to reports a grey Mazda MX-5 and white BMW M140i had been involved in a collision.

The driver of the Mazda - a man in his 60s - was taken to Ipswich Hospital for treatment.

"He currently remains there, with his injuries now considered to be more serious than initially feared," a police spokesman said.

The driver of the BMW - a man in his 20s - suffered minor injuries.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses to the crash to make contact with them.

Anyone who was driving along Foxhall Road on that day and saw either of the cars, or has dash cam footage, should also get in touch.

Call the Serious Collision Investigation Team on 101 quoting reference 37/5616/20.