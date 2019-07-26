Police appeal after man in 20s suffers life-threatening injuries in Witnesham crash

A man in his 20s was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash in Witnesham.

Do you recognise this man? Police believe he may be able to assist in their investigation of a crash in Witnesham Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE Do you recognise this man? Police believe he may be able to assist in their investigation of a crash in Witnesham Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Police were called at around 1am in Thursday, July 18 to reports of a single vehicle crash on the B1077, close to the junction with the B1078 Ashbocking Road.

According to a police spokesman, a white BMW 116d left the road and collided with a tree.

She said: "The motorist - a man aged in his 20s - was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital by ambulance having sustained a number of injuries, which were described as life-changing and life-threatening.

"He remains in a stable condition in hospital."

Police would like to identify and speak to a man who may have witnessed the crash as a pedestrian to establish whether he was hurt himself or has any information that could aid their investigation.

He described as a white man, of a slim to medium build with short brown hair and dark facial hair.

At the time of the crash he was wearing a dark green or grey baseball cap, a dark coat, jeans and red, white and black trainers.

Any witnesses to the crash, anyone travelling through the area that may have dashcam footage of the collision or anyone who recognises the man pictured is asked to contact the Roads and Armed Policing Team at Suffolk police, quoting CAD 18 of July 18.

Alternatively, report information online here or by emailing jake.lees@suffolk.pnn.police.uk