Police hunt teenage boy after woman sexually assaulted in alleyway

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman in her 50s was sexually assaulted in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A woman in her 50s was sexually assaulted in an Ipswich alleyway last week, sparking a police appeal.

The attack happened at around 5.10pm on July 23 in the alleyway between Vaughan Street and Austin Street.

The victim, a woman in her 50s, was walking in the alleyway when a boy approached her and removed his white t-shirt.

As he passed the woman, the suspect grabbed her bottom and spoke to her in a suggestive manner.

The woman told the boy not to speak to her in that way. He replied with another suggestive comment.

Then, as the woman turned around, the boy indecently exposed himself.

The woman then walked away.

Police now want to hear from potential witnesses to the attack.

The suspect is described as a boy aged around 14, about 5ft 5ins tall, and of slim build.

He was wearing a white t-shirt with a blue motif and dark jeans or trousers.

To help police, call 101.