Two men taken to hospital after being hit with pieces of wood in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 12:33 03 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:34 03 January 2020

Suffolk police dealt with an incident in Station Street, Ipswich on Thursday night Picture: ARCHANT

Two men were taken to hospital on Thursday night after an aggravated burglary took place in Ipswich.

Suffolk police were called to Station Street, just off Wherstead road, just after 6.30pm on Thursday evening after reports of an aggravated burglary.

Three men entered a house and assaulted two of the residents with pieces of wood.

The victims, both men in their 20s, were taken to hospital after sustaining minor head injuries.

Both have since been discharged.

The suspects left the house in a silver coloured estate car with a roof rack and drove off in the direction of Wherstead Road.

Officers remained on scene for a number of hours and were seen investigating a number of properties with torches while a number of plain-clothed officers also carried out enquiries.

The road was also blocked for a time.

Police have now issued descriptions of the suspects.

Two of the men were described as being around 6 feet tall with the third man around 5ft 8 inches.

All were reported as wearing face coverings and dark clothing.

Nothing has been reported as stolen.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that there was not thought to be any threat to the community.

Those with any information or dash cam footage are asked to contact Ipswich CID on 101 quoting reference 35/453/20.

