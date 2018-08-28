Snow

‘Vulnerable’ 81-year-old man goes missing

PUBLISHED: 15:56 22 January 2019

Thomas Pritchard, 81, from Stowmarket was last seen at midnight on Monday Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Archant

Emergency services are on the look-out for an 81-year-old missing man.

Police are searching for Thomas Pritchard from Stowmarket, who was last seen at around midnight on Monday and was reported missing to Suffolk Constabulary at 12.20pm on Tuesday, January 22.

Mr Pritchard was last seen at his home address in Ipswich Street, Stowmarket.

He is described as white, 5ft 10in tall, of a medium build with thinning grey hair.

The 81-year-old is thought to have been wearing a blue anorak with a fur hood and indoor slippers.

Officers consider Mr Pritchard to be vulnerable and are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information on Mr Pritchard or who may have seen him or had knowledge of his whereabouts should contact Suffolk Constabulary on 101, quoting CAD 133 of January 22.

