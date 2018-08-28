Snow

10 arrested in Suffolk during major drugs operation

PUBLISHED: 14:53 24 January 2019

10 arrests in two days in Suffolk for drug offences Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

10 arrests in two days in Suffolk for drug offences Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

More than 200 police officers from seven forces across the eastern region joined together to search 23 homes in a two-day drugs operation this week.

The officers, who were supported and co-ordinated by the eastern region special operations unit, made a total of 61 arrests, including 10 in Suffolk during raids on Tuesday and Wednesday, January 22 and 23.

Eight of the 10 Suffolk arrests were made in Ipswich, police have said.

Three men from Essex were all arrested in the town on January 22 on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and possession of a knife. All three were taken to Martlesham Police investigation Centre for questioning.

Mohamed Abdullahi, 20, of Ilford Lane in Ilford, was charged with four counts of possession of a class A drug with intent to supply. Michael Martin, 18, of Blacksmith Close in Romford, was also charged with four counts of possession of a class A drug with intent to supply.

And Rhyone Hinkson, 22, of Mansfield Road in Ilford, was charged with four counts of possession of a class A drug with intent to supply.

They were all remanded to appear before Ipswich Magistrates’ Court on January 23 and will appear before Ipswich Crown Court on February 20.

A further seven men were arrested in Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds on Wednesday.

Armahn Hibbert, 22, of Pretoria Avenue, London, was charged with possession of cannabis and released on bail to appear before Ipswich Magistrates’ Court on February 11.

Aaron Dorset-Youngs, 21, of Hornsey Road in London, was subsequently charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs. He was due to appear before Ipswich Magistrates’ Court this morning.

A 48-year-old man was also arrested in Ipswich yesterday on suspicion of possession of class A drugs following a search warrant. He was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and subsequently released under investigation.

A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs. He was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning where he remains. A 30-year-old man was the last to be arrested in Ipswich yesterday this was on suspicion of being concerned in supplying a controlled drug. He was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Elsewhere, a 50-year-old man and 24-year-old man, both from Bury St Edmunds, were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs. Both were taken to Bury St Edmunds Police investigation Centre for questioning and subsequently released under investigation, pending further enquiries.

Most Read

Man dies following fall at newly-revamped Cornhill

Flowers left on the Cornhill by the Ipswich market traders Picture: PAUL GEATER

‘I am so sad he has gone in this way’ - family left in shock as man dies following Cornhill fall

John Stow, who died after a fall at the newly-revamped Ipswich Cornhill. Picture: COURTESY OF ANDREW PRYKE

Second school warns parents over ‘man in silver taxi’

Rose Hill Primary school where parents were warned about safeguarding Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Chickens attacked and wounded following primary school break-in

Castle Hill Primary was broken into Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Rush hour chaos as A14 closed between major junctions

Traffic is being diverted at Wherstead following the blockage on the A14 (stock image) Picture: SIMON PARKER

