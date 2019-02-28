Man arrested following knifepoint robbery of Ipswich newsagents

College Street Convenience was robbed at knife point on Monday Picture: ARCHANT Katy Sandalls

A man has been arrested after a shopkeeper was threatened at knifepoint and robbed in Ipswich.

The robbery happened just after 9.30pm on Monday, February 25, at College Convenience Store on Fore Street, close to the University of Suffolk.

Managing the shop alongside his 13-year-old son, Biplop Saha said he was just 30 minutes away from closing when a man came into the shop and demanded cash.

Mr Saha originally thought the man was joking when he asked for the cash but realised it was serious when the man got out and brandished a blue-handled kitchen knife.

The man then went behind the counter, pulled the till out and ran off.

Mr Saha said: “I thought he was joking with me and I smiled at him.

“He then took the knife out of his pocket.

“The man said ‘give me the money or I will injure you’ and he showed me the knife.”

A 33-year-old man from Ipswich was arrested by police on Thursday, February 28, on suspicion of robbery.

He was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre to be questioned by detectives.

M Saha said it was the second time this month someone had tried to take money from the till, and the sixth incident at the shop in the last three years, leaving him worried for the safety of his wife and son who are often helping in the shop.

He added that he had been forced to move the till under the counter after someone else had tried to steal cash from it earlier in the month.

Suffolk police are appealing for witnesses and would like to hear from anyone who was in the area of Fore Street, Neptune Quay, Coprolite Street or Duke Street between 9.15pm and 9.45pm on Monday, February 25, who saw anything that might help with the investigation.

They would also like to hear from anyone with dash-cam footage who may have been driving through the area at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call South CID at Landmark House on 101 quoting reference 11143/19.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or report it via the charity’s online reporting form at www.crime-stoppers-uk.org