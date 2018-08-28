Man arrested on suspicion of murder after Ipswich death

The man was arrested on suspicion on murder. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A man has been arrested on the suspicion of murder following the death of a woman in Ipswich.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called to an address in Meridian Rise, near Christchurch Park, earlier this morning following a call from paramedics at 8.20am who had found the deceased woman, aged in her 40s, in the property.

The death is currently being treated as suspicious and a man, also aged in his 40s, has been arrested and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

A police cordon is in place at the property whilst officers carry out an investigation with officers starting to carry out house to house inquiries in the area.

Investigating officer, Detective Inspector Steve Corbett, said: “We remain in the early stages of our investigation and our enquiries remain ongoing.

“However, it appears that the suspect and the victim were known to each other and we do not believe there to be any threat to the wider public.”

Anyone who has any information in relation to this incident or heard or saw any suspicious activity is asked to contact Suffolk Constabulary on 101, quoting CAD number 77 of December 1 2018.