Two people arrested after bank cards, medication and laptops stolen in Ipswich

One of the incident happened in Cherry Blossom Close in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A man and a woman have been arrested after several incidents of theft took place in Ipswich this week.

The first incident occurred between 6pm on Monday, September 21 and 6am on Tuesday, September 22 at a property in Cherry Blossom Close.

At some point overnight, the property was entered and a number of items were stolen from within including a laptop, mobile phone, bank cards and a face mask.

The bank cards were also used to purchase items.

A further incident occurred between 11pm on Monday, September 21 and 7.30am on Tuesday, September 22 at a different property in the same street.

At some point, an untidy search was carried out within a vehicle and various personal items were moved.

Another incident occurred between 4.54am and 5am on Tuesday, September 22 in Magpie Close, when two individuals were witnessed entering a parked vehicle.

A search was carried out within the vehicle and a number of items were moved. An amount of medication was also stolen.

Following initial enquiries, a search was carried out at an address where two people were arrested yesterday, Wednesday, September 23.

A number of items were also recovered.

A 42-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman were taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of fraud, burglary and handling stolen goods.

She has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

The man was arrested on suspicion of burglary, two counts of theft from a motor vehicle and fraud.

He has also been released under investigation pending further enquiries.