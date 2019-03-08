Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Woman questioned by police after car crashes into house

PUBLISHED: 09:23 27 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:36 27 March 2019

Police have arrested a woman on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol after a car crashed into a house on Hawke Road in Ipswich. Pictures: GOOGLE MAPS

Police have arrested a woman on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol after a car crashed into a house on Hawke Road in Ipswich. Pictures: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A 34-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol after crashing into a house.

Police were called to the scene on Hawke Road near Landseer Park at 9.20pm last night, March 26 to reports of a single vehicle collision.

A woman driving a Vauxhall car was arrested at the scene by police, believed to be under the influence of alcohol.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk Constabulary said: “We were called to reports of a single vehicle collision on Hawke Road in Ipswich last night.

“A car was reported to have gone off the road and collided with a house.”

It is understood that the property’s front door was removed from its hinges following the crash, although the true extent of the damages are currently unknown.

Ambulance and fire crews were also called to the scene to assess potential injuries and safety concerns, although it is said that no one sustained any serious injuries.

Most Read

Huge thatch fire at The Ship Inn pub

The fire has engulfed the thatched roof of The Ship Inn Picture: ARCHANT

Greenfinch Avenue reopened after member of public on roof

Polcie were at the scene of the incident in Greenfinch Avenue, Ipswich, for over three hours Picture: ARCHANT

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

Motorists on the A14 have been caught in serious delays after a crash at Sproughton (stock image) Picture: JERRY TURNER

Superdry announces new Ipswich store

Allan Hassell, manager of the Buttermarket Shopping Centre in Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police find car with 15 people packed inside

The Mercedes which was stopped in Ipswich, which police said had 15 people on board. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Huge thatch fire at The Ship Inn pub

The fire has engulfed the thatched roof of The Ship Inn Picture: ARCHANT

Greenfinch Avenue reopened after member of public on roof

Polcie were at the scene of the incident in Greenfinch Avenue, Ipswich, for over three hours Picture: ARCHANT

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

Motorists on the A14 have been caught in serious delays after a crash at Sproughton (stock image) Picture: JERRY TURNER

Superdry announces new Ipswich store

Allan Hassell, manager of the Buttermarket Shopping Centre in Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police find car with 15 people packed inside

The Mercedes which was stopped in Ipswich, which police said had 15 people on board. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Woman questioned by police after car crashes into house

Police have arrested a woman on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol after a car crashed into a house on Hawke Road in Ipswich. Pictures: GOOGLE MAPS

Teen in court for throwing lit fireworks into shopping centre

The incidents happened at Sailmakers shopping centre, in Ipswich, last October Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich can hold heads high despite defeat

Co-captain Emma Millar, left, played her last home game for Ipswich in their 4-0 defeat to Wimbledon. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Mental health patients in ‘acute distress’ STILL sent miles away five years after pledge to end practice

Terry Skyrme. Photo : Steve Adams

Dramatic increase in Suffolk households living in fuel poverty

The retiree community are among the worst affected by fuel poverty, which government figures show is on the rise in Suffolk. Pictures: MONKEY BUSINESS IMAGES
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists