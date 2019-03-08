Woman questioned by police after car crashes into house

A 34-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol after crashing into a house.

Police were called to the scene on Hawke Road near Landseer Park at 9.20pm last night, March 26 to reports of a single vehicle collision.

A woman driving a Vauxhall car was arrested at the scene by police, believed to be under the influence of alcohol.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk Constabulary said: “We were called to reports of a single vehicle collision on Hawke Road in Ipswich last night.

“A car was reported to have gone off the road and collided with a house.”

It is understood that the property’s front door was removed from its hinges following the crash, although the true extent of the damages are currently unknown.

Ambulance and fire crews were also called to the scene to assess potential injuries and safety concerns, although it is said that no one sustained any serious injuries.