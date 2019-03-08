Motorcyclist in hospital after rush-hour collision

The collision between a car and motorcyclist happened at the junction of Colchester Road and Leopold Road in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

A motorcyclist is in hospital after a collision with a car during the morning rush hour in Ipswich.

Officers of Suffolk constabulary received reports of a crash involving a car and a motorcycle at the junction of Colchester Road and Leopold Road, Ipswich, about 8.20am on April 12.

At the scene police had to close Leopold Road to remove the damaged vehicles and the motorcyclist was founds with injuries that were described as not life-threatening or life-changing.

An ambulance spokesman said: “We were called at 8.23am with reports of a collision in Colchester Road, Ipswich.

“We sent two ambulances and took one patient to Ipswich Hospital for further treatment.”

The road was reopened a short time later after recovery vehicles had arrived at the incident.