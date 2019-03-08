Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Motorcyclist in hospital after rush-hour collision

PUBLISHED: 12:05 12 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:05 12 April 2019

The collision between a car and motorcyclist happened at the junction of Colchester Road and Leopold Road in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The collision between a car and motorcyclist happened at the junction of Colchester Road and Leopold Road in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

A motorcyclist is in hospital after a collision with a car during the morning rush hour in Ipswich.

Officers of Suffolk constabulary received reports of a crash involving a car and a motorcycle at the junction of Colchester Road and Leopold Road, Ipswich, about 8.20am on April 12.

At the scene police had to close Leopold Road to remove the damaged vehicles and the motorcyclist was founds with injuries that were described as not life-threatening or life-changing.

An ambulance spokesman said: “We were called at 8.23am with reports of a collision in Colchester Road, Ipswich.

“We sent two ambulances and took one patient to Ipswich Hospital for further treatment.”

The road was reopened a short time later after recovery vehicles had arrived at the incident.

Most Read

Body found and Orwell Bridge severely delayed after accident

The scene on the Orwell Bridge and A14 as police investigate the discovery of a mans body at the foot of the bridge Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERA UK

Two vehicle collision leaves busy Ipswich junction blocked

Crash opposite the Willis Building in Ipswich involving two cars. Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Dog bites two girls aged five and six in Ipswich park

Two small children were rescued by their father after an Alsatian dog bit them in Bourne Park, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Parents describe Peppa Pig movie mix up as a ‘horrible experience’

Parents have spoken of a horrible experience at Empire Cinema in Ipswich Buttermarket after a horror film trailer was shown before a Peppa Pig film Picture: ARCHANT/ ENTERTAINMENT ONE

Rooftop egg-thrower’s actions aggravated by struggle to quit smoking

Polcie were at the scene of the incident in Greenfinch Avenue, Ipswich, for more than three hours Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Body found and Orwell Bridge severely delayed after accident

The scene on the Orwell Bridge and A14 as police investigate the discovery of a mans body at the foot of the bridge Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERA UK

Two vehicle collision leaves busy Ipswich junction blocked

Crash opposite the Willis Building in Ipswich involving two cars. Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Dog bites two girls aged five and six in Ipswich park

Two small children were rescued by their father after an Alsatian dog bit them in Bourne Park, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Parents describe Peppa Pig movie mix up as a ‘horrible experience’

Parents have spoken of a horrible experience at Empire Cinema in Ipswich Buttermarket after a horror film trailer was shown before a Peppa Pig film Picture: ARCHANT/ ENTERTAINMENT ONE

Rooftop egg-thrower’s actions aggravated by struggle to quit smoking

Polcie were at the scene of the incident in Greenfinch Avenue, Ipswich, for more than three hours Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Orwell Bridge REOPENS after discovery of body

The Orwell Bridge has reopened to traffic Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Town will be relegated tomorrow unless they beat Birmingham... and even that might not be enough to delay inevitable

Ipswich Town's relegation from the Championship could be confirmed on Saturday. Picture: Pagepix

Cracking clash at the seaside as Felixstowe & Walton welcome champions Bowers & Pitsea

Felixstowe 'keeper Jack Spurling in action against Maldon, will need to be on top form when Felixstowe meet Bowers & Pitsea on Saturday. STAN BASTON

The Non-League Podcast: With Danny Bloomfield, James Hawkins and Ian Cornforth

James Hawkins, Ian Cornforth and Danny Bloomfield Photo: ROSS HALLS

Watch and vote: Who is the best midfield signing Ipswich Town have ever made?

Matt Holland became an icon at Ipswich Town - but is he the best midfield signing the club's ever made? Picture: Alban Donohoe
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists