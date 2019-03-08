E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Two daytime burglaries in Chantry

PUBLISHED: 16:57 04 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:58 04 September 2019

Police are investigating two burglaries in the Chantry area of Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

An LG smart tv and an Xbox One games console were among the items stolen during two daylight burglaries in Ipswich.

Both burglaries, which took place during daylight hours, happened in the Chantry area of the town.

The first burglary happened in Magdalene Close on Tuesday, September 3rd between 10am and 2pm.

It is believed entry was gained via an open bathroom window, with a 49-inch LG smart tv and an Xbox One games console stolen from the victim's living room.

Shortly after that, between 2pm and 6pm, a property in Hadleigh Road was broken into using a hammer.

Police say an "untidy search" took place inside the property - which backs onto an alleyway - and two tablets and jewellery were stolen.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the force does not currently believe the two incidents to be linked, but urged those with any information to call Suffolk Police CID South on 101, quoting reference 37/53081/19 for Magdalene Close and 37/53169/19 for Hadleigh Road.

