Serious incident near Tesco Express causing traffic problems

There has been a serious incident in Norwich Road with police and paramedics at the scene

A serious incident is causing traffic and delays in Ipswich after paramedics and police were called to a row of shops.

Police vehicles and ambulances were called to Norwich Road, near Tesco Express and the Rainbow Pharmacy, after members of the public reported the incident.

It is not thought there is any danger to the wider public following the incident.

Drivers passing the scene reported seeing three ambulances and three police cars in the road.

Traffic is still moving in Norwich Road but drivers should prepare for longer journey times.

Diversions are not in place for this incident.

The East of England Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.

This is a breaking story and will be updated with the latest information.