Busy Ipswich road cleared after crash between tractor and car

PUBLISHED: 12:52 07 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:00 07 January 2019

Felixstowe Road. Picture: GOOGLE

Felixstowe Road. Picture: GOOGLE

Archant

A busy Ipswich road has been cleared after a crash between a car and a tractor caused delays

Police were called to the crash on Felixstowe Road at 11.25am to reports of a collision near KFC.

One person suffered a hand injury but an ambulance was not required.

Recovery was organised for the Renault Megan that was involved and the car has now been taken away.

The road was blocked near Sainsbury’s while police worked to clear the scene.

Felixstowe Road is the most direct route in and out of the South East of Ipswich.

There were delays along Felixstowe Road Eastbound, towards the A14 as well as on the A1189 near the Ipswich Transport Museum.

