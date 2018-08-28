Police attend two multi-vehicle crashes just minutes apart on the A12 at Copdock
PUBLISHED: 08:54 17 January 2019 | UPDATED: 09:32 17 January 2019
Police have been called to two separate multi-vehicle crashes on the A12 at Copdock this morning.
Officers were called at around 7.45am today, Thursday, January 17, to a four-vehicle crash on the northbound carriageway of the A12, just before Ipswich.
A few minutes later, they received another call, this time to a three-vehicle crash on the southbound carriageway.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said there were no reports of injuries following the two collisions.
She said: “We were called at 7.47am this morning to the A12 at Copdock. “On the northbound carriageway there was a report of a four-vehicle collision.
“Then in the same area, on the southbound carriageway, there was a report of a three vehicle collision.”
Both carriageways have now been cleared.