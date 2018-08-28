Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 5°C

min temp: -4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Police attend two multi-vehicle crashes just minutes apart on the A12 at Copdock

PUBLISHED: 08:54 17 January 2019 | UPDATED: 09:32 17 January 2019

The A12 as it approaches the Copdock roundabout Picture: PHIL MORLEY

The A12 as it approaches the Copdock roundabout Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Archant

Police have been called to two separate multi-vehicle crashes on the A12 at Copdock this morning.

Officers were called at around 7.45am today, Thursday, January 17, to a four-vehicle crash on the northbound carriageway of the A12, just before Ipswich.

A few minutes later, they received another call, this time to a three-vehicle crash on the southbound carriageway.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said there were no reports of injuries following the two collisions.

She said: “We were called at 7.47am this morning to the A12 at Copdock. “On the northbound carriageway there was a report of a four-vehicle collision.

“Then in the same area, on the southbound carriageway, there was a report of a three vehicle collision.”

Both carriageways have now been cleared.

Most Read

Air ambulance lands near Ipswich Town’s stadium after woman is seriously injured in fall from multi-storey car park

Paramedics worked with the police and a land ambulance team after a medical emergency near Portman Road Picture: ALEX EMMA

Marks and Spencer set to close one of its Suffolk stores

Marks and Spencer Felixstowe

Woman who fell from car park not in life-threatening condition

Landing on Alderman Road recreation ground, the air ambulance was close to Ipswich Town's Portman Road Picture: ALEX EMMA

WATCH: See inside new hotel offering rooms for just £14.99

easyHotel in Ipswich town centre the new 'super budget' hotel. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Man fined £100 for spending 12 minutes in car park

Ceiran Beamount, inset. was hit with an £100 fine despite only spending 12 minutes in the Tower Ramparts NCP car park in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Air ambulance lands near Ipswich Town’s stadium after woman is seriously injured in fall from multi-storey car park

Paramedics worked with the police and a land ambulance team after a medical emergency near Portman Road Picture: ALEX EMMA

Marks and Spencer set to close one of its Suffolk stores

Marks and Spencer Felixstowe

Woman who fell from car park not in life-threatening condition

Landing on Alderman Road recreation ground, the air ambulance was close to Ipswich Town's Portman Road Picture: ALEX EMMA

WATCH: See inside new hotel offering rooms for just £14.99

easyHotel in Ipswich town centre the new 'super budget' hotel. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Man fined £100 for spending 12 minutes in car park

Ceiran Beamount, inset. was hit with an £100 fine despite only spending 12 minutes in the Tower Ramparts NCP car park in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Police attend two multi-vehicle crashes just minutes apart on the A12 at Copdock

The A12 as it approaches the Copdock roundabout Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Light snow reported in west of the county - but don’t dust off your sledge just yet

A few flakes of snow have fallen in west Suffolk this morning. Let us know if it is snowing where you are Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Forget ‘media hype’ and focus on improving mental health care

Hellesdon Hospital. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘You have been incredible... we need you until the very end’ - Lambert’s open letter to Town fans

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert hands over his letter to the club's supporters to football reporter Andy Warren.

What are the alternatives to A-levels?

An apprentice spends 20% of his or her time learning and training in a way that is formally documented Picture: Countrypixel - stock.adobe.com
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists