Police attend two multi-vehicle crashes just minutes apart on the A12 at Copdock

The A12 as it approaches the Copdock roundabout Picture: PHIL MORLEY Archant

Police have been called to two separate multi-vehicle crashes on the A12 at Copdock this morning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers were called at around 7.45am today, Thursday, January 17, to a four-vehicle crash on the northbound carriageway of the A12, just before Ipswich.

A few minutes later, they received another call, this time to a three-vehicle crash on the southbound carriageway.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said there were no reports of injuries following the two collisions.

She said: “We were called at 7.47am this morning to the A12 at Copdock. “On the northbound carriageway there was a report of a four-vehicle collision.

“Then in the same area, on the southbound carriageway, there was a report of a three vehicle collision.”

Both carriageways have now been cleared.