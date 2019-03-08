Ipswich rape: Teenager bailed as police continue investigation

A teenage boy has been bailed and a 45-year-old man released under investigation following a rape in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A teenage boy has been bailed after being arrested in connection with the rape of an 18-year-old woman in Ipswich town centre.

The boy had been arrested on Monday, July 22 on suspicion of rape following the attack in Silent Street on Saturday, July 20.

During the attack, the victim - who was walking along Silent Street - is said to have been grabbed from behind and dragged into a car park where she was raped by an unknown male.

Following questioning at the Martlesham Police Investigation Centre, the boy has now been released on bail until Monday, August 19.

His bail comes as another male arrested in connection to the incident - a 45-year-old man - who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

After undertaking numerous enquiries including forensic work, house-to-house visits and reviewing CCTV footage, police continue to appeal for those with information to get in touch.

Those with information should call the Major Investigation Team on 101, quoting crime reference 37/42560/19.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, or on their website.