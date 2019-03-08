Teenage girl grabbed by man in Felixstowe

A teenage girl was grabbed by an unknown man after he watched her from his car on an afternoon in Felixstowe.

The incident happened around 12.55pm on Wednesday, July 17 in Beach Station Road, after the 17-year-old girl was walking along Sea Road, away from the town centre.

While walking along the road, a black car with tinted back windows slowed down and approached her, with the driver shouting suggestive comments in her direction.

After shouting at her, the man got out of his car in Beach Station Road and grabbed the girl's wrist, before continuing to make further suggestive comments.

When the girl threatened to call police, the man got in his car and fled the scene.

He is said to have driven towards the A14, in the direction of McDonald's.

The male suspect has been described as being tanned, aged in his late 30s to 40s and being bald with greying stubble.

He is said to be around 5ft 9in tall and of a medium build, wearing large black plastic sunglasses, a black t-shirt with a white rectangular print on the front.

He was also wearing light denim shorts with flip flops.

Officers are keen to hear from motorists who may have dash cam footage of the incident, or from neighbours with private CCTV equipment within the area of Sea Road, Micklegate Road and Beach Station Road.

Those with any information that may aid Suffolk police should call them on 101, quoting crime reference 37/41924/19.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.