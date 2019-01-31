Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 4°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Car collides with pedestrian crossing close to Ipswich town centre

31 January, 2019 - 15:41
The scene of the crash in Hadleigh Road, Ipswich. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

The scene of the crash in Hadleigh Road, Ipswich. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Archant

A car has hit part of a pedestrian crossing in Ipswich after being involved in a collision with another vehicle.

Suffolk police were called to reports at the two-car collision between a Peugeot 807 and a Seat Neon in Hadleigh Road, Ipswich, at the turn off to the Sainsbury’s supermarket.

The grey Seat Neon vehicle appeared to have hit part of the traffic lights system, causing damage to its front bumper and front-left headlight.

One police car was in attendance at around 3pm, with the car slightly sticking out into Hadleigh Road.

However there were no tailbacks being caused by the collision, with traffic moving freely past the vehicle on its way into Ipswich town centre.

The crash appears to have broken the button for pedestrians to use on the traffic lights, with Suffolk Highways being alerted to what has happened.

Ambulance staff were also reportedly called to the scene.

The accident occured close to the junction where there are a number of restaurants and fast food outlets, such as a McDonald’s and a Starbucks.

Hadleigh Road leads to the picturesque Chantry Park and eventually onto the A14.

Most Read

Pret is no longer opening a shop in Ipswich

The Pret a Manger colours were added to the Grimwade's building in November Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Schoolgirl, 11, approached by ‘man in silver taxi’

Fentons Way in Kesgrave, where a schoolgirl reported being approached by a man in a silver car claiming to be a taxi Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Mapped: Where children have been approached by silver car driver

Police are investigating five reports of children being approached Picture: ARCHANT

Snow warning issued for tonight

Forecasters predict 5cm of snow in Suffolk overnight. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Broken down lorry led to A14 four-mile traffic jam

The A14 is heavily congested westbound past Sproughton, Ipswich, Claydon and Great Blakenham Picture: JENNY TURNER

Most Read

Pret is no longer opening a shop in Ipswich

#includeImage($article, 225)

Schoolgirl, 11, approached by ‘man in silver taxi’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Mapped: Where children have been approached by silver car driver

#includeImage($article, 225)

Snow warning issued for tonight

#includeImage($article, 225)

Broken down lorry led to A14 four-mile traffic jam

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Mystery as hundreds of dead crabs wash up near the Orwell Bridge

One hundred dead crabs washed up on the banks of the River Orwell near the Orwell Bridge Picture: JAMIE TOWNSHEND

Ipswich council will immediately carry out any Cornhill safety work recommended by expert after death of John Stow

Flowers mark where the accident happened on the Cornhill. Picture: PAUL GEATER

‘I’m going to figure him out, break him down and get him out of there’ - Wardley on O2 clash with Dessaux

Fabio Wardley fights Morgan Dessaux at the O2 Arena this weekend. Picture: PA SPORT

Car collides with pedestrian crossing close to Ipswich town centre

The scene of the crash in Hadleigh Road, Ipswich. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

‘I don’t think it’s worked out very well for him’ – Lambert discusses future of wantaway left-back Jonas Knudsen

Paul Lambert has not completely ruled out Jonas Knudsen returning to the Ipswich Town team. Photo: Pagepix
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists