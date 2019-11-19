E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Major road closed as police hunt for missing crash victim

PUBLISHED: 09:23 19 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:23 19 November 2019

An urgent police search for a missing pedestrian reportedly involved in a car crash in Felixstowe this morning is underway.

The incident reportedly happened about 7.15am this morning, November 19, in Candlet Road (A154), when the driver of an Audi Q7 believed they had struck a bird with their wing mirror.

After stopping further along the road they were told by the driver behind them that they had struck a pedestrian dressed in dark clothing.

Police were called and searched the area but the pedestrian has not been located.

Officers are keen to trace this person to check on their welfare and Candlet Road - the Walton bypass and the main road in and out of Felixstowe, linking the town with the A14 dock spur - is currently closed.

One member of the public reported that police cars have been used to block access to Candlet Road at roundabouts connecting it to the A14 and Grove Road.

The closure was causing severe build-ups of traffic in Felixstowe town centre and the Trimley villages as commuters tried to get out of town to work.

Suffolk Constabulary is asking the pedestrian or anyone with information about this incident to contact julian.ditcham@suffolk.pnn.police.uk or call 101 and quote CAD 39 of November 19.

