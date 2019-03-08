Sunshine and Showers

Police car and another vehicle involved in Ipswich crash

PUBLISHED: 21:38 16 July 2019 | UPDATED: 21:45 16 July 2019

The crash happened in the middle of the junction around 8pm on Tuesday, July 16 Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A police car and a Volkswagen Golf have been involved in a collision at a busy town centre junction.

The police car suffered damage to its front right wheel after being involved in an accident with the Volkswagen Golf Picture: ARCHANTThe police car suffered damage to its front right wheel after being involved in an accident with the Volkswagen Golf Picture: ARCHANT

The crash, which happened around 8pm Tuesday evening, July 16, saw the crossroads of Portman Road and Handford Road partially blocked.

Officers directed traffic around the incident, although entry to Handford Road via Civic Drive was blocked by two police cars.

The cause of the crash is not currently known, but police have confirmed no one involved sustained any injuries.

The police car sustained damage to its front right wheel, while the registration plate of the Golf had fallen off during the incident.

A second police car towed the damaged car away from the junction.

