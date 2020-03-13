E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Fresh warnings after more catalytic converter thefts in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 15:52 13 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:52 13 March 2020

Police are advising vehicle owners to take steps to prevent catalytic converter thefts Picture: Suffolk Police/Facebook

Police have again urged motorists to be vigilant against the theft of catalytic converters following a further two incidents in Ipswich.

A catalytic converter was stolen from a Ford Galaxy while it was parked outside a property in Mornington Avenue.

The theft happened sometime between 11.03am on Wednesday and 9am yesterday.

A catalytic converter was stolen from another Ford Galaxy parked in Cedarcroft Road between 9pm on Wednesday and 7am yesterday morning.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information about these incidents should contact Suffolk police, quoting 37/15592/20 (Mornington Avenue) or (37/15445/20).

The latest incidents follow a series of similar thefts.

A Honda Jazz parked in Crown Street car park in Ipswich targeted between 11.10am and 1pm on March 4, along with a Toyota Auris parked in the multi-storey car park in Burrell Road between 8.15am on March 4 and 11pm on March 5 and another Honda Jazz in the car park in Rope Walk, Ipswich between 8.30am and 5.30pm on March 4.

At some point between 2.30pm on March 4 and 9.05am on March 5, a catalytic converter was stolen from a Hyundai Tucson parked opposite Stowmarket Road, Needham Market.

A converter was stolen from a Hyundai Sante Fe parked at Elton Business Park, Hadleigh Road, Ipswich overnight on February 28.

And, overnight on February 27, a Kia Sportage was targeted in Fairfax Gardens, Needham Market.

More than 35 incidents involving catalytic converter thefts were reported in Ipswich, Newmarket, Haverhill, Sudbury and Bury St Edmunds between mid-January and February 7.

Thefts of the exhaust emission control devices, which contain precious metals, increase in line with the price of platinum, palladium, and rhodium, the value of which recently exceeded $12,000 an ounce.

Crime prevention advice can be found by visiting suffolk.police.uk/sites/suffolk/files/catalyticconvertertheft1.pdf

