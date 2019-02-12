Learner driver unaware of need for road supervision, say police

The driver was stopped in Felixstowe and was only in possession of a provisional licence Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

A learner driver got a lesson in the laws of the road after Suffolk police stopped the motorist for driving alone.

Stopped this vehicle on suspicion the driver had no licence.



Driver. It's ok I have a provisional licence.

PC. You need to be supervised by a full licence holder, whose over 21 and had it for 3 years.

Driver. Do I? #sect165 #seized #pc1981 #A14 pic.twitter.com/NlNDTupDlV — Ipswich East Police (@IpsEastPolice) February 16, 2019

Officers on Saturday, February 16, were working in Felixstowe when they stopped a driver on suspicion of driving without a licence.

Thinking it was not against the law, the driver presented a provisional licence before being reminded by police you must have a passenger who is at least 21 years old and has held a driving licence for at least three years.

Breaking this law can land drivers with a fine of up to £1,000 and six penalty points - which is enough to have a provisional licence revoked.

If you are a provisional driver with a fully licenced passenger, you also need to make sure the passenger is fully licenced to drive the type of vehicle you are using - for example, automatic-only licences are not enough to legally supervise a manual driver.

The vehicle was seized by police.