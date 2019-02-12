Learner driver unaware of need for road supervision, say police
PUBLISHED: 10:27 19 February 2019 | UPDATED: 10:27 19 February 2019
A learner driver got a lesson in the laws of the road after Suffolk police stopped the motorist for driving alone.
Officers on Saturday, February 16, were working in Felixstowe when they stopped a driver on suspicion of driving without a licence.
Thinking it was not against the law, the driver presented a provisional licence before being reminded by police you must have a passenger who is at least 21 years old and has held a driving licence for at least three years.
Breaking this law can land drivers with a fine of up to £1,000 and six penalty points - which is enough to have a provisional licence revoked.
If you are a provisional driver with a fully licenced passenger, you also need to make sure the passenger is fully licenced to drive the type of vehicle you are using - for example, automatic-only licences are not enough to legally supervise a manual driver.
The vehicle was seized by police.