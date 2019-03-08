'It's just the one swan actually': Police catch feathered felon causing traffic chaos

Suffolk police officers with their new feathered friend Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

Officers from Suffolk police ended up recreating a scene from the popular film Hot Fuzz when they caught a swan who had been causing problems from drivers in Ipswich.

Officers were called to Handford Road in Ipswich on Friday afternoon after a swan ended up in amongst the traffic.

Writing about the experience on social media officers said: "We took reports of a swan causing chaos with traffic on Handford Road in Ipswich, the swan then made off on webbed foot and was located in West End Road causing more issues.

"The swan was quickly detained by officers and taken to the vets."

A picture was then posted of the bird being safely held while on its trip away from the scene with officers commenting: "no swans were harmed and no arms were broken in the making of this selfie."

The incident closely mirrors a scene in the 2007 film Hot Fuzz, starring Simon Pegg.

In the film Pegg's character police sergeant Nicholas Angel ends up chasing down an escaped swan with his colleague Danny Butterman, played by Nick Frost.