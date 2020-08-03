Family concerned for welfare of missing Ipswich teenager
PUBLISHED: 06:12 03 August 2020 | UPDATED: 06:12 03 August 2020
Archant
The family of a missing 17-year-old are concerned for the teenager’s welfare.
Cerys Hall was last seen at her home address in east Ipswich, at around 7.30pm on Sunday, August 2 2020.
You may also want to watch:
Cerys is described as white, 5ft 7in tall, slim build and with very long, straight blonde hair.
She was last seen wearing a vest top with 3 gold chains over the shoulders and dark grey/black ripped jeans.
She was carrying a large handbag.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said: “Officers and family are concerned for Cerys’ welfare and have asked if anyone has seen her or has any information regarding her whereabouts, to contact the duty sergeant in Ipswich on 101.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.