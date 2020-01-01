Man charged in connection with theft and burglary in Ipswich

A man appeared in court yesterday after being charged in connection with a theft and a burglary Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown Archant

A man has been charged in connection with two incidents which saw thousands of pounds worth of goods stolen.

Suffolk police arrested a man on Tuesday, April 28 in the Great Blakenham area and took him to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Levi Hilden, 35, of Birkfield Drive, Ipswich, has since been charged with theft and burglary.

It follows an incident on December 31 2018 when a burglary took place at a property on Meadowlands, in Kirton, where items up to the value of £4,000 including 10 ornaments, ladies watches and $1,000 (US dollars) were stolen.

An incident of theft also took place on July 15 2019 in Ipswich, where jewellery in the region of £5,000 was stolen from a premises in Upper Brook Street, Ipswich.

Hilden was remanded and appeared before Suffolk Magistrates’ Court in Ipswich on Wednesday, where he pleaded not guilty to the Kirton incident.

However, a guilty plea was entered for the Upper Brook street theft.

He has been remanded pending a further hearing at Ipswich Crown Court.