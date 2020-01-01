E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man charged in connection with theft and burglary in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 12:08 30 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:11 30 April 2020

A man appeared in court yesterday after being charged in connection with a theft and a burglary Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

A man appeared in court yesterday after being charged in connection with a theft and a burglary Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

Archant

A man has been charged in connection with two incidents which saw thousands of pounds worth of goods stolen.

Suffolk police arrested a man on Tuesday, April 28 in the Great Blakenham area and took him to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Levi Hilden, 35, of Birkfield Drive, Ipswich, has since been charged with theft and burglary.

It follows an incident on December 31 2018 when a burglary took place at a property on Meadowlands, in Kirton, where items up to the value of £4,000 including 10 ornaments, ladies watches and $1,000 (US dollars) were stolen.

An incident of theft also took place on July 15 2019 in Ipswich, where jewellery in the region of £5,000 was stolen from a premises in Upper Brook Street, Ipswich.

Hilden was remanded and appeared before Suffolk Magistrates’ Court in Ipswich on Wednesday, where he pleaded not guilty to the Kirton incident.

However, a guilty plea was entered for the Upper Brook street theft.

He has been remanded pending a further hearing at Ipswich Crown Court.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Tavis killer has jail term cut FIVE years on appeal

Kyreis Davies has had his sentence for the murder of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens reduced following an appeal Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Girl, 16, sexually assaulted by man who tried to lure her with puppies outside Tesco

The teenager was sexually assaulted outside Tesco Express, in Norwich Road, Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Three men arrested after break in at GP surgery

Medication and cash were stolen in the burglary at the Barham and Claydon surgery. Picture: BARHAM AND CLAYDON SURGERY

Armed response team and dog unit at scene of police incident

Officers were at the scene of a police incident in Cobbold Road in Woodbridge this evening. Picture: MIKE DAY

Suffolk student becomes first to ‘Beat The Chasers’ and win £25k on new show

Alex Wilson, a student paramedic from Suffolk, is the first person on the new ITV quiz show to beat the chasers. Picture: ITV Plc

Most Read

Tavis killer has jail term cut FIVE years on appeal

Kyreis Davies has had his sentence for the murder of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens reduced following an appeal Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Girl, 16, sexually assaulted by man who tried to lure her with puppies outside Tesco

The teenager was sexually assaulted outside Tesco Express, in Norwich Road, Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Three men arrested after break in at GP surgery

Medication and cash were stolen in the burglary at the Barham and Claydon surgery. Picture: BARHAM AND CLAYDON SURGERY

Armed response team and dog unit at scene of police incident

Officers were at the scene of a police incident in Cobbold Road in Woodbridge this evening. Picture: MIKE DAY

Suffolk student becomes first to ‘Beat The Chasers’ and win £25k on new show

Alex Wilson, a student paramedic from Suffolk, is the first person on the new ITV quiz show to beat the chasers. Picture: ITV Plc

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Man charged in connection with theft and burglary in Ipswich

A man appeared in court yesterday after being charged in connection with a theft and a burglary Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

Michael Palin launches celebrity interview stream for Riverside cinema

Michael Palin at the Riverside cinema with Stuart Saunders and Neil McGlone during Film Feast festival in 2018. The interview is being streamed on the cinema's YouTube channel. Photo: Village Green Pictures

‘I was convinced there was a story to unearth’

16 Lower Brook Street, the birthplace of Mabel Pretty (née Paul) Picture: Julia Barrett

League One players ‘told season could be cancelled and no fans expected in stadiums until January’

It remains to be seen when and if Ipswich Town will play again during the 2019/20 season. Picture PAGEPIX LTD

Hit West End show coming to Ipswich in 2021

Bailey McCall as Jenna, and Company in Waitress: The Musical which is coming to the Ipswich Regent Photo: Jeremy Daniel
Drive 24