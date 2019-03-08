Thunderstorms

Man charged over knife-point robbery in Ipswich shop

PUBLISHED: 11:17 08 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:17 08 May 2019

29-year-old Luke Smart of Oxford Road in Ipswich has been charged with robbery, attempted robbery, two counts of possession of a knife, handling stolen goods and fraud by false representation. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

29-year-old Luke Smart of Oxford Road in Ipswich has been charged with robbery, attempted robbery, two counts of possession of a knife, handling stolen goods and fraud by false representation. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A 29-year-old man has been charged in connection with a suspected knife-point robbery in Ipswich, as well as two other alleged incidents.

The first incident happened between 12.55pm and 1.40pm on Sunday, February 17, when a man said to be wielding a knife demanded cigarettes from Springs convenience store in Spring Road.

A second incident happened on the same day between noon and 6pm at Aurora restaurant in Helena Road, where three wallets containing cash, bank cards and other miscellaneous items were stolen.

Police say the bank cards were later used to purchase goods.

The third incident happened shortly after 9.30pm on Monday, February 25 at Patel Newsagents in Fore Street, when someone is said to have demanded money from the till before brandishing a knife and leaving with the till in hand.

After carrying out investigations, Suffolk police arrested a man on suspicion of various offences. He was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Luke Smart, 29, of Oxford Road, Ipswich was charged with robbery, attempted robbery, two counts of possession of a knife, handling stolen goods and fraud by false representation.

Smart appeared before Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich on Saturday, May 4 and is due to appear at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday, June 4.

